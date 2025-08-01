Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition

Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Three M1A2SEP tanks from Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment,...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Three M1A2SEP tanks from Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, participate in the last round ceremony July 30, 2025, on Range 26 at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho. The historic ceremony marked the final 120mm rounds the Eastern Oregon battalion will ever fire as they transition from a combined arms unit to an infantry formation, ending decades of armored heritage. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

ORCHARD COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, Idaho — The thunderous boom of 120mm tank rounds echoed across the Idaho training ranges one final time as the Oregon Army National Guard's 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment fired their last shots as an armored unit before transitioning to infantry.



Three M1A2SEP tanks from Bravo Company positioned on Range 26 during a ceremonial last round event July 30, 2025, marking the end of an era for the Eastern Oregon battalion. The historic ceremony allowed several mechanics to fire the main gun for both their first and final time, symbolizing the unit's farewell to its current armored heritage.



The transition brings the unit full circle in its long military history. The battalion traces its lineage to 1888 militia cavalry companies, served as infantry during World War II as the 2nd Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment with the 41st Infantry Division, before returning to its cavalry roots in the post-war era.



"It was bittersweet," said Master Sgt. Joseph Carson, the battalion's Master Gunner who has served with the 3-116th for 22 years. "Those last rounds going down range that we knew were out of our tanks - it was definitely significant, but it's just like closing that door and moving on and embracing the change."



The transition comes as the Army implements its Transformation in Contact initiative, reorganizing units to meet modern battlefield requirements. The 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment will leave the 116th Armored Brigade Combat Team and become an infantry battalion, with an official announcement expected September 9, 2025.



Carson, who enlisted in 2000 and deployed with the battalion to Iraq in 2004-2005 and 2010-2011, said the ceremony was particularly meaningful for the unit's mechanics who keep the tanks operational. "A lot of the tank maintainers are awesome, and they did great for us," Carson said. "We had an experienced tank commander in each tank that was guiding them to make sure they were on target, and we set up some target reference points so they knew which targets they were going to engage."



The Master Gunner said some of the mechanics had never fired a tank's main gun, even during their initial military training. "It seemed like there was a few of them that have said they never got to fire at all," Carson explained. "They signed up thinking this would be their career path, possibly, or at least what they would be doing for six years. So it definitely meant a lot to them to let them get on there and at least shoot those couple rounds."



Lt. Col. Christopher Miller, the battalion commander, said this Annual Training was originally planned as maintenance-focused preparation for a 2027 National Training Center rotation, including four days of combined maneuver training. However, with the unit's transformation, the emphasis shifted to ensuring every Soldier had a final opportunity to qualify on the tanks they would soon turn in.



"We want to make sure everybody gets a chance to qualify," Miller said. "So if that pushes into our maneuver, and we don't get all the maneuver done, that's fine. I just want to make sure the crews get that one last chance at tank qualification."



The battalion conducted intensive training throughout their two-week Annual Training, with approximately 260 personnel participating in tank table VI gunnery, Joint Light Tactical Vehicle operations, platoon live-fire exercises, and specialized sniper training. Tank crews achieved higher operational readiness than in recent years, Carson noted, with "more tanks up than we've had, probably in the last five years."



Carson said the ceremony's timing was complicated by wildfires sparked by tracer rounds during training, requiring careful coordination of the final shots. "It was a little hard navigating all the wildfires that were getting started on the range," he said. "But I think it worked out just fine."



The transition presents challenges for a unit whose tanker identity runs deep. "I think it's gonna take some time, definitely," Carson said. "Different mindset. It's definitely a big change for the tankers. I think some of the younger tankers are pretty excited about it, doing something different. But I definitely can tell that some of the guys that have been around for 15, 20 years, kind of aren't that excited about it, just because they want to be tankers."



Like all Oregon National Guard members, the Soldiers of the 3-116th serve part-time, typically one weekend a month and two weeks a year, while maintaining civilian careers throughout Eastern Oregon. They stand ready to respond to state emergencies such as wildfires and floods, while also training to defend the nation when called to federal service. These Guard members live and work in the same communities they serve, creating a unique connection between military service and the local communities of Eastern Oregon that depend on them.



The 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment traces its lineage to 1888 militia cavalry companies and was awarded the Meritorious Unit Commendation in 2024 for exceptional service during their 2010-2011 deployment to Iraq. The unit has frequently mobilized for both state missions and overseas deployments, including a recent 2023 mission to Morocco for Exercise African Lion.



Carson, who attended Master Gunner school in 2020 after years away from tanks, reflected on what he'll miss most about the armored mission. "My favorite thing was just when we were actually firing table six, and then just hearing the big boom go off when those tanks are functioning right and working," he said. "It's nothing cooler than that with getting rounds on target. I'll definitely miss that."



As the battalion prepares for its transformation, Carson emphasized the continuity of service to Eastern Oregon communities. "We're still going to be Eastern Oregon's own," he said. "We're still going to have that tight-knit bond within the battalion."



The transformation reflects the Army's broader modernization efforts through Transformation in Contact, which delivers new equipment and capabilities to operational units. While the specific equipment and modified table of organization for the new infantry battalion remains undetermined, the unit expects to receive approximately 600 Soldiers when fully transformed.



For Carson, who has about two and a half years until retirement, the change represents both an ending and a beginning. "It didn't really hit me 100% yet, because just kind of coming off of AT," he said. "It probably won't hit me for a little while. But yeah, it was definitely fun. I'm glad we did the last round little ceremony the way we did to actually capture that moment so we have it saved for our unit history."



The last rounds fired by the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment closed a chapter of armored tradition dating back more than a century, while opening the door to a new mission serving the citizens of Eastern Oregon and the nation.