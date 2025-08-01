Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition

    ORCHARD COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Oregon Army National Guard's 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment conducted their final tank gunnery during Annual Training at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho, July 27-31, 2025, before transitioning from an armored to infantry unit. The historic last round ceremony on July 30 allowed mechanics and newly trained armor crewmen to fire M1A2SEP tank main guns for their first and final time, marking the end of the Eastern Oregon battalion's current armored mission. The unit, which traces its lineage to 1888 militia cavalry companies, will officially transition to infantry in September 2025 as part of the Army's broader Transformation in Contact initiative.

    Location: ORCHARD COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, IDAHO, US

