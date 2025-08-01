Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Oregon Army National Guard's 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment conducted their final tank gunnery during Annual Training at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho, July 27-31, 2025, before transitioning from an armored to infantry unit. The historic last round ceremony on July 30 allowed mechanics and newly trained armor crewmen to fire M1A2SEP tank main guns for their first and final time, marking the end of the Eastern Oregon battalion's current armored mission. The unit, which traces its lineage to 1888 militia cavalry companies, will officially transition to infantry in September 2025 as part of the Army's broader Transformation in Contact initiative.