The Oregon Army National Guard's 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment conducted their final tank gunnery during Annual Training at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho, July 27-31, 2025, before transitioning from an armored to infantry unit. The historic last round ceremony on July 30 allowed mechanics and newly trained armor crewmen to fire M1A2SEP tank main guns for their first and final time, marking the end of the Eastern Oregon battalion's current armored mission. The unit, which traces its lineage to 1888 militia cavalry companies, will officially transition to infantry in September 2025 as part of the Army's broader Transformation in Contact initiative.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 14:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972896
|VIRIN:
|250801-Z-ZJ128-1014
|PIN:
|250801
|Filename:
|DOD_111214766
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|ORCHARD COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, IDAHO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition
No keywords found.