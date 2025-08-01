Spc. Mark Brown with the scout sniper section, 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, fires his MK 22 Precision Sniper Rifle while section members spot in the background July 29, 2025, on Range 18 at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho. The specialized marksmen conducted long-distance precision shooting training to maintain their elite proficiency standards during the battalion's Annual Training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 14:21
|Photo ID:
|9241891
|VIRIN:
|250729-Z-ZJ128-1005
|Resolution:
|5577x3202
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|ORCHARD COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition
