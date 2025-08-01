Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Mark Brown with the scout sniper section, 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, fires his MK 22 Precision Sniper Rifle while section members spot in the background July 29, 2025, on Range 18 at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho. The specialized marksmen conducted long-distance precision shooting training to maintain their elite proficiency standards during the battalion's Annual Training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)