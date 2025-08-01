Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition [Image 2 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition

    ORCHARD COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Spc. Mark Brown with the scout sniper section, 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, fires his MK 22 Precision Sniper Rifle while section members spot in the background July 29, 2025, on Range 18 at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho. The specialized marksmen conducted long-distance precision shooting training to maintain their elite proficiency standards during the battalion's Annual Training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 14:21
    Photo ID: 9241891
    VIRIN: 250729-Z-ZJ128-1005
    Resolution: 5577x3202
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: ORCHARD COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition
    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition
    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition
    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition
    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition
    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition
    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition
    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition
    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sniper Range
    Orchard Comabt Training Center
    3rd Battalion 116th Cavalry Regiment
    Oregon National Guard
    Annual Training
    Unit Transformation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download