Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition [Image 4 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition

    ORCHARD COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Diaz, a squad leader with Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, directs fire from a support by fire position during a dismounted platoon attack July 29, 2025, at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho. The mechanized infantry company conducted intensive dismounted operations training as the battalion prepares for its upcoming transition from a combined arms unit to a full infantry battalion. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 14:21
    Photo ID: 9241895
    VIRIN: 250729-Z-ZJ128-1004
    Resolution: 6773x4075
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: ORCHARD COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition
    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition
    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition
    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition
    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition
    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition
    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition
    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition
    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Battalion 116th Cavalry Regiment
    Oregon National Guard
    Annual Training
    Unit Transformation
    Infantry Platoon Attack

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download