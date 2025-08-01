Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Diaz, a squad leader with Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, directs fire from a support by fire position during a dismounted platoon attack July 29, 2025, at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho. The mechanized infantry company conducted intensive dismounted operations training as the battalion prepares for its upcoming transition from a combined arms unit to a full infantry battalion. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)