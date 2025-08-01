Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An M1A2SEP tank from Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, fires from a battle position July 27, 2025, on Range 26 at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho, during tank table VI gunnery training. The battalion conducted intensive tank gunnery as part of their final Annual Training before transitioning from an armored to an infantry unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)