Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Three M1A2SEP tanks from Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, participate in the last round ceremony July 30, 2025, on Range 26 at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho. The historic ceremony marked the final 120mm rounds the Eastern Oregon battalion will ever fire as they transition from a combined arms unit to an infantry formation, ending decades of armored heritage. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)