Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition

Sgt. Philip Worthington, a mechanic with Hotel Company, 145th Brigade Support Battalion, performs track maintenance on an M88 recovery vehicle July 30, 2025, at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho. The forward support company mechanics maintained critical equipment to ensure the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment's vehicles remained mission-ready throughout Annual Training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)