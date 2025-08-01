Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An M1A2SEP tank from Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, fires from a battle position July 28, 2025, on Range 26 at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho, during tank table VI gunnery training. The gunnery training represents some of the final opportunities for Oregon Guard tank crews to qualify on the M1A2SEP before the unit's upcoming transformation to infantry. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)