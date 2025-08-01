Soldiers from Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, unload extra 120mm rounds from their M1A2SEP tank after the last round ceremony July 30, 2025, at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho. The historic ceremony marked the final time the Eastern Oregon battalion will fire tank rounds as they prepare to transition from an armored to an infantry unit, with the ammunition being turned in for the last time. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 14:21
|Photo ID:
|9241911
|VIRIN:
|250730-Z-ZJ128-1008
|Resolution:
|8640x5197
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|ORCHARD COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
