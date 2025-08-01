Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition

    ORCHARD COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, unload extra 120mm rounds from their M1A2SEP tank after the last round ceremony July 30, 2025, at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho. The historic ceremony marked the final time the Eastern Oregon battalion will fire tank rounds as they prepare to transition from an armored to an infantry unit, with the ammunition being turned in for the last time. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 14:21
    Photo ID: 9241911
    VIRIN: 250730-Z-ZJ128-1008
    Resolution: 8640x5197
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: ORCHARD COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition
    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition
    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition
    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition
    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition
    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition
    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition
    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition
    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Battalion 116th Cavalry Regiment
    Oregon National Guard
    Annual Training
    Unit Transformation
    Last Round Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download