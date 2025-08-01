Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Walker Hackett prepares to start an IV on Sgt. Renay Monahan during casualty treatment training at the battalion aid station July 30, 2025, at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho. The medics from Hotel Company, 145th Brigade Support Battalion, the forward support company attached to the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, practiced critical medical procedures to maintain their life-saving skills during Annual Training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)