Spc. Walker Hackett prepares to start an IV on Sgt. Renay Monahan during casualty treatment training at the battalion aid station July 30, 2025, at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho. The medics from Hotel Company, 145th Brigade Support Battalion, the forward support company attached to the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, practiced critical medical procedures to maintain their life-saving skills during Annual Training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 14:21
|Photo ID:
|9241894
|VIRIN:
|250730-Z-ZJ128-1006
|Resolution:
|5364x3152
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|ORCHARD COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oregon Guard Battalion Fires Final Tank Rounds Before Infantry Transition
