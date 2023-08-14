Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CE 30 Under 30: First Edition

    CE 30 Under 30: First Edition

    Courtesy Photo | CE 30 Under 30 recognizes 30 Civil Engineers under the age of 30 who have pushed...... read more read more

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Courtesy Story

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    CE 30 Under 30 recognizes 30 Civil Engineers under the age of 30 who have pushed themselves beyond what's expected of their role, set an example of excellence for those around them, and made a notable impact on their installation and the CE enterprise.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 20:56
    Story ID: 451937
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CE 30 Under 30: First Edition, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    CE 30 Under 30: TSgt Donald L. Marfisi
    CE 30 Under 30: SSgt Chadrick S. Holliday Jr.
    CE 30 Under 30: First Edition
    CE 30 Under 30: 2d Lt Kierenne H. Eadie
    CE 30 Under 30: SSgt Chadrick S. Holliday Jr.
    CE 30 Under 30: 2d Lt Kierenne H. Eadie
    CE 30 Under 30: TSgt Donald L. Marfisi
    CE 30 Under 30: TSgt James R. Hughey III
    CE 30 Under 30: A1C Josue D.J. Velazquez
    CE 30 Under 30: TSgt James R. Hughey III
    CE 30 Under 30: Mr. Ben Hudson
    CE 30 Under 30: 2d Lt Paige Arnold
    CE 30 Under 30: SrA Austin J. Duck
    CE 30 Under 30: 2d Lt Paige Arnold
    CE 30 Under 30: Ms. Jessica Jones
    CE 30 Under 30: Ms. Jessica Jones
    CE 30 Under 30: Capt Samuel Parker

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RED HORSE
    CES
    ECES
    USAFCE
    Air Force Civil Engineers
    CE 30 Under 30

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT