Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CE 30 Under 30: Ms. Jessica Jones [Image 15 of 17]

    CE 30 Under 30: Ms. Jessica Jones

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Squadron: 19 Civil Engineer Squadron
    Base: Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas
    Nominated by: SMSgt Justin Seals

    Ms. Jessica Jones is a Housing Management Specialist who has identified 620 work orders related to sewage back-ups in base housing. Her due diligence in conducting work order trend analysis has led to a potential resolution between the privatized owner, residents, and base civil engineers. Jones directed and organized over 40 hours in the Love Lives Bereavement Program through the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences for grieving families, creating a community for families sharing the same experiences by offering resources and specialized mementos. Jones also supported the execution of a quality control data analysis for 2,000 work orders where 77 Life, Health and Safety concerns were identified, increasing maintenance response and completion times to 97% for 82 homes. She was also key to the completion of a Congress mandated housing inspection. Her efforts resulted in a 95% completion rate, no critical Health and Safety findings, and was crucial in validating 991 homes as structurally sound. Jessica was key to the 19 Civil Engineer Squadron earning the 19th Airlift Wing 2022 Verne Orr award.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 20:51
    Photo ID: 7985254
    VIRIN: 230822-F-TE531-1105
    Resolution: 480x640
    Size: 55.83 KB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CE 30 Under 30: Ms. Jessica Jones [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CE 30 Under 30: First Edition
    CE 30 Under 30: SSgt Chadrick S. Holliday Jr.
    CE 30 Under 30: SSgt Chadrick S. Holliday Jr.
    CE 30 Under 30: 2d Lt Kierenne H. Eadie
    CE 30 Under 30: 2d Lt Kierenne H. Eadie
    CE 30 Under 30: TSgt Donald L. Marfisi
    CE 30 Under 30: TSgt Donald L. Marfisi
    CE 30 Under 30: A1C Josue D.J. Velazquez
    CE 30 Under 30: TSgt James R. Hughey III
    CE 30 Under 30: TSgt James R. Hughey III
    CE 30 Under 30: Mr. Ben Hudson
    CE 30 Under 30: 2d Lt Paige Arnold
    CE 30 Under 30: 2d Lt Paige Arnold
    CE 30 Under 30: SrA Austin J. Duck
    CE 30 Under 30: Ms. Jessica Jones
    CE 30 Under 30: Ms. Jessica Jones
    CE 30 Under 30: Capt Samuel Parker

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CE 30 Under 30: First Edition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RED HORSE
    CES
    ECES
    USAFCE
    Air Force Civil Engineers
    CE 30 Under 30

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT