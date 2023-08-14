CE 30 Under 30: 2d Lt Paige Arnold

Squadron: 11th Civil Engineer Squadron

Base: Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C.

Nominated by: Ms. Theresa Fuller



Lt Paige Arnold has exemplified exceptional skills and dedication as an Airman Engineer. As one of the newest members of the Civil Engineer Programming Section (11 CES/CENPD), Arnold has consistently showcased her ability to quickly grasp new concepts and her unwavering enthusiasm for learning. One notable accomplishment that highlights Arnold’s prowess is her leadership in consolidating project priorities for one of the base’s largest tenants, Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1). By effectively coordinating with 11 CES and HMX-1, she facilitated improved communication channels, resulting in streamlined operations and enhanced efficiency and guaranteed mission support. Furthermore, Arnold plays a pivotal role in the preparation of the Base Facilities Board, actively engaging with Wing Leadership and all mission partners. Her involvement showcases her commitment to supporting overall mission objectives and demonstrates her ability to collaborate effectively with various stakeholders. With her exceptional skills, adaptability, and proactive approach to problem solving, Arnold stands out as an outstanding Airman Engineer. She is dedicated to continuous learning, leadership opportunities, and finds ways to contribute to the CE community whenever possible.

