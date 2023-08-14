Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CE 30 Under 30: 2d Lt Paige Arnold [Image 13 of 17]

    CE 30 Under 30: 2d Lt Paige Arnold

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Squadron: 11th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Base: Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C.
    Nominated by: Ms. Theresa Fuller

    Lt Paige Arnold has exemplified exceptional skills and dedication as an Airman Engineer. As one of the newest members of the Civil Engineer Programming Section (11 CES/CENPD), Arnold has consistently showcased her ability to quickly grasp new concepts and her unwavering enthusiasm for learning. One notable accomplishment that highlights Arnold’s prowess is her leadership in consolidating project priorities for one of the base’s largest tenants, Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1). By effectively coordinating with 11 CES and HMX-1, she facilitated improved communication channels, resulting in streamlined operations and enhanced efficiency and guaranteed mission support. Furthermore, Arnold plays a pivotal role in the preparation of the Base Facilities Board, actively engaging with Wing Leadership and all mission partners. Her involvement showcases her commitment to supporting overall mission objectives and demonstrates her ability to collaborate effectively with various stakeholders. With her exceptional skills, adaptability, and proactive approach to problem solving, Arnold stands out as an outstanding Airman Engineer. She is dedicated to continuous learning, leadership opportunities, and finds ways to contribute to the CE community whenever possible.

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 20:50
    Photo ID: 7985252
    VIRIN: 230822-F-TE529-1105
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

