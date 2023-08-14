CE 30 Under 30: 2d Lt Kierenne H. Eadie

Squadron: 21st Civil Engineer Squadron

Base: Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado

Nominated by: SMSgt Justin Cruz



2d Lt Kierenne H. Eadie has had an immense impact that is not proportional to her rank. She set herself apart from her peers at CE 101 when she won every single award including Distinguished Graduate and Top Academic Performer. Eadie was designated a trusted agent during an Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise (ERRE), identifying 22 mission vulnerabilities and spearheading a recovery plan to ensure $220M worth of assets receive backup power. She filled in as Acting Engineering Flight Chief for Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station for three months, overseeing plans for the execution of $20M worth of projects to protect infrastructure critical for three combatant commands, three DoD agencies, and numerous mission partners conducting Homeland Defense and Nuclear Command, Control and Communication. As a LEAP scholar, Eadie has been awarded the SEI for Swahili and was hand selected for an elite Language Intensive Training Event. Within the Installation Management Flight, Eadie helped create the POAM for recovering from a high visibility fuel spill in Maui, Hawaii. She ensured Existence and Completion of 551 Real Property assets for both Maui and Pittufik, Greenland. She led the redesign of the Common Operating Picture to enable the CAT to have improved visibility over disaster response and recovery. Eadie was the IPO for the AFAF overseeing $14,000 of donations for Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado.

