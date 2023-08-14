Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CE 30 Under 30: 2d Lt Kierenne H. Eadie

    CE 30 Under 30: 2d Lt Kierenne H. Eadie

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Squadron: 21st Civil Engineer Squadron
    Base: Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado
    Nominated by: SMSgt Justin Cruz

    2d Lt Kierenne H. Eadie has had an immense impact that is not proportional to her rank. She set herself apart from her peers at CE 101 when she won every single award including Distinguished Graduate and Top Academic Performer. Eadie was designated a trusted agent during an Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise (ERRE), identifying 22 mission vulnerabilities and spearheading a recovery plan to ensure $220M worth of assets receive backup power. She filled in as Acting Engineering Flight Chief for Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station for three months, overseeing plans for the execution of $20M worth of projects to protect infrastructure critical for three combatant commands, three DoD agencies, and numerous mission partners conducting Homeland Defense and Nuclear Command, Control and Communication. As a LEAP scholar, Eadie has been awarded the SEI for Swahili and was hand selected for an elite Language Intensive Training Event. Within the Installation Management Flight, Eadie helped create the POAM for recovering from a high visibility fuel spill in Maui, Hawaii. She ensured Existence and Completion of 551 Real Property assets for both Maui and Pittufik, Greenland. She led the redesign of the Common Operating Picture to enable the CAT to have improved visibility over disaster response and recovery. Eadie was the IPO for the AFAF overseeing $14,000 of donations for Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado.

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 20:50
    DC, US
    CE 30 Under 30: First Edition

    RED HORSE
    CES
    ECES
    USAFCE
    Air Force Civil Engineers
    CE 30 Under 30

