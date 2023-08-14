CE 30 Under 30: Ms. Jessica Jones

Squadron: 19 Civil Engineer Squadron

Base: Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas

Nominated by: SMSgt Justin Seals



Ms. Jessica Jones is a Housing Management Specialist who has identified 620 work orders related to sewage back-ups in base housing. Her due diligence in conducting work order trend analysis has led to a potential resolution between the privatized owner, residents, and base civil engineers. Jones directed and organized over 40 hours in the Love Lives Bereavement Program through the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences for grieving families, creating a community for families sharing the same experiences by offering resources and specialized mementos. Jones also supported the execution of a quality control data analysis for 2,000 work orders where 77 Life, Health and Safety concerns were identified, increasing maintenance response and completion times to 97% for 82 homes. She was also key to the completion of a Congress mandated housing inspection. Her efforts resulted in a 95% completion rate, no critical Health and Safety findings, and was crucial in validating 991 homes as structurally sound. Jessica was key to the 19 Civil Engineer Squadron earning the 19th Airlift Wing 2022 Verne Orr award.

