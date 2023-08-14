CE 30 Under 30: TSgt Donald L. Marfisi

Squadron: 17th Civil Engineer Squadron

Base: Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas

Nominated by: MSgt Eric B. Schmidt



TSgt Donald L. Marfisi exceptional leadership and expertise as a Technical Training Instructor Supervisor were unparalleled. He managed a staff of 35 Joint Service military and civilian instructors, delivering 240,000 curriculum hours with utmost precision and effectiveness. He also demonstrated outstanding responsibility in successfully overseeing a 40-emergency response vehicle fleet valued at $19.7M, along with a trainer and equipment inventory valued at $5.7M. In his role as the lead vehicle trainer, Marfisi's knowledge and skills were evident as he certified 16 Joint Service members on emergency service vehicles, resulting in 80 vehicle licenses. These outstanding actions not only showcased his exceptional leadership but also mitigated a manpower deficit an astonishing 42 days ahead of schedule. Furthermore, Marfisi's unwavering dedication to serving as an instructor was evident as he effectively taught and guided 96 Joint Service and international students through 704 hours of airport rescue firefighting curriculum. The comprehensive training provided invaluable knowledge and skills to fire and emergency response personnel worldwide, making a significant impact across the entire Department of Defense. Through a partnership with the Logistics Readiness Squadron, Marfisi spearheaded the implementation of the cutting-edge "QR-code" digital point of sale fuel system on base, making the 312th Training Squadron the first to utilize the next-generation technology 35 days ahead of schedule. This remarkable achievement not only showcased his leadership and forward-thinking approach but demonstrated his ability to drive innovation and stay ahead of the curve. Marfisi successfully oversaw the 312th Training Squadron Emergency Management Program and his meticulous planning and proactive measures ensured the safety and preparedness of 120 permanent party members during real-world emergencies. He established eight shelter-in-place and severe weather rooms to accommodate cadre and students and revitalized the 312th Training Squadron’s emergency notification system known as AtHoc. Through his dedicated efforts of 20 hours, he remedied a significant 96-member deficit in the system, leading to the squadron being labeled as "Healthy" and reinforcing their ability to respond swiftly and effectively in critical situations. Marfisi has had an immense impact on the operational success and readiness of the unit. His remarkable achievements and unwavering commitment to excellence have set a new standard of exceptional leadership within his organization and have made him an invaluable asset to the Air Force. Marfisi was a project officer for several local events, including directing 13 noncommissioned officers and preparing and delivering 4,300 meals for 307 homeless throughout San Angelo. He has increased base and community bonds and Air Force partnerships, and was the Wing’s 911 event point of contact and guided a 17-member team for setup, tear down, and coordinated a vehicle operations plan. This honored 343 fallen first firefighters and hosted 609 firefighters, guests, and civic leaders. Additionally, Marfisi partnered with 17th Training Wing leaders and was key to Goodfellow Air Force Base’s high school recruitment outreach initiative. He led 12 Joint Service volunteers at two city events to showcase a $625,000 Next Generation Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting Vehicle observed by 1,200 locals. In the San Angelo Stock Show Rodeo Parade, Marfisi chauffeured the 17th Training Wing Commander in a firetruck and represented Goodfellow Air Force Base at the Junior League's "Touch-A-Truck" military rally event sharing noncommission officer and Department of Defense firefighting experiences and expertise. He also assisted the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association for leading the charge in helping a local veteran with medical restrictions move their household goods. Marfisi traveled 165 miles to support the Dyess Air Force Base Airshow. He led a team of 15 Joint Service firefighter cadre and performed emergency response operations for aircraft displays valued at $3.25B, and ensured the safety of 30,000 local civilian and military attendees. Marfisi's exceptional followership and leadership qualities were evident through his daily mentorship of five junior noncommissioned officers and seven Joint Service senior noncommissioned officers. He went above and beyond by assuming the role of primary for five squadron additional duties, enabling his subordinates to focus on instructor qualifications and education requirements. His exceptional organizational skills were showcased when he orchestrated a highly impactful China situation report professional development session, involving 45 squadron members, including Joint Service senior noncommissioned officers and officers. Marfisi has been the go-to briefer for Distinguished Visitor visits such as the Commander, Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Brigadier General Kale tour, five fire marshal course Distinguished Visitor tours, and the Wilford Hall Clinical Psychology team tour. In addition to his already demanding responsibilities, Marfisi supported three base-wide events by coordinating transportation details. Outside of his job responsibilities, Marfisi provides unwavering and invaluable support to his wife, Katie, who works in the 17th Civil Engineer Squadron, offering military mentorship and strategic career planning guidance. Marfisi's leadership and dedication have left a mark on the unit, setting a standard of excellence for all to follow. Despite his many professional responsibilities, Marfisi maintains a strong commitment to his family as a dedicated husband to Katie and father to Callie and Jack. He cherishes the time spent with his children and wife, recognizing the importance of work-life balance. Furthermore, he demonstrates a commitment to personal and professional growth by pursuing a Master Degree in Emergency Management from Columbia Southern University. In his leisure time, Marfisi enjoys staying active through regular workouts and finds solace in spending time at the San Angelo Gun Club, pursuing his hobbies and personal interests.

