CE 30 Under 30: Mr. Ben Hudson

Squadron: 55th Civil Engineer Squadron

Base: Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska

Nominated by: Mr. Gary Chesley



Mr. Ben Hudson is a GS-9 construction inspector with the 55th Civil Engineer Squadron flood recovery office. Hudson has been at the center of the MILCON program and the Operations and Maintenance funded project repairs at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, which has been balancing a $1 billion flood recovery base rebuild while keeping the base operational. Hudson built requirements for 26 facilities across 13 MILCON re-build campus areas. His expert work ensured all MILCON projects have been awarded and under contract with AFCEC and U.S. Army Corps of Engineer partners. Hudson’s tenacity under the AF Contract Augmentation Program ensured that $100M worth of funded projects successfully renovated and recovered 32 flood damaged buildings. These recovery and repair efforts have been essential to ensuring partial mission capability for the 55th Wing and 53 tenant units at a significantly damaged installation. Hudson found creative engineering solutions to ensure both alert aircraft missions remained operational, despite being flood-dislocated. Hudson ensured the National Airborne Operations Center E-4B and USSTRATCOM’s Airborne Command Post E-6B alert aircraft crews were constantly operational with infrastructure improvements to temporary crew quarters with lighting, cypher locks, enhanced security, alert route signage and traffic light controller, vehicle engine block heaters and crew quarters improvements. Hudson led airfield pavement re-marking to accommodate alert aircraft parking and rapid departure from flood-dislocated areas on the Foxtrot Apron and Mike South taxiway. He identified and cataloged quality control issues that generated 53 immediate corrective actions for 6 facilities. As the utility manager for the 104-acre flood recovery construction zone, Hudson resolved dozens of major utility layout conflicts to avoid construction impacts. He authored 13 construction update briefings on 22 FSRM and 26 MILCON projects to 55th Wing leadership. He identified and gained 240 construction deliverable documents that had not yet been received from contractors to complete government acceptance. Hudson is pursuing a 4-year college degree and was recently promoted to Technical Sergeant in the Nebraska Air National Guard.

