CE 30 Under 30: Capt Samuel Parker

Squadron: 820th RED HORSE Squadron

Base: Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada

Nominated by: Lt Col Andrew Jouben



Capt Samuel Parker is a stellar engineer that has honed his technical expertise and leadership across two assignments, three deployments, and an advanced degree program, all in less than seven years. At the base level, he led 24 personnel as the Chief of Operations Engineering to achieve and exceed infrastructure investment goals. He was competitively selected for the AFIT Civilian Institution Programs, obtaining a Master of Science degree in Engineering with a focus on Transportation, maintaining a 3.88 GPA while furthering research on UAS applications for pavement profiles. By advancing his knowledge, he was able to drive a $10M 5-year RED HORSE Troop Training Project program and led 78 personnel in a successful unit validation exercise. He also prepped and executed the first RED HORSE deployment to the Pacific since Vietnam by leading site surveys, design efforts, and assisting the host unit with unprecedented typhoon recovery. His actions and planning prowess advanced PACAF’s Set the Theater initiative, enabling groundbreaking construction for the use of a $52M airfield and Guam’s first ACE operating platform.

