    CE 30 Under 30: Capt Samuel Parker [Image 17 of 17]

    CE 30 Under 30: Capt Samuel Parker

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Squadron: 820th RED HORSE Squadron
    Base: Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada
    Nominated by: Lt Col Andrew Jouben

    Capt Samuel Parker is a stellar engineer that has honed his technical expertise and leadership across two assignments, three deployments, and an advanced degree program, all in less than seven years. At the base level, he led 24 personnel as the Chief of Operations Engineering to achieve and exceed infrastructure investment goals. He was competitively selected for the AFIT Civilian Institution Programs, obtaining a Master of Science degree in Engineering with a focus on Transportation, maintaining a 3.88 GPA while furthering research on UAS applications for pavement profiles. By advancing his knowledge, he was able to drive a $10M 5-year RED HORSE Troop Training Project program and led 78 personnel in a successful unit validation exercise. He also prepped and executed the first RED HORSE deployment to the Pacific since Vietnam by leading site surveys, design efforts, and assisting the host unit with unprecedented typhoon recovery. His actions and planning prowess advanced PACAF’s Set the Theater initiative, enabling groundbreaking construction for the use of a $52M airfield and Guam’s first ACE operating platform.

