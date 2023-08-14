Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CE 30 Under 30: A1C Josue D.J. Velazquez [Image 8 of 17]

    CE 30 Under 30: A1C Josue D.J. Velazquez

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Squadron: 81st Civil Engineer Squadron
    Base: Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi
    Nominated by: Lt Col Nicholas Thomas

    A1C Josue D.J. Velazquez exemplifies what is expected of an AF Civil Engineer. During his time at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Velazquez has responded to more than 200 emergency calls including vehicle accidents, smoke and fire alarm activations, and medical incidents. As a first responder on a medical emergency for a civilian struck by a forklift, Velazquez quickly and expertly managed a severed leg with arterial bleeding by stabilizing and packaging the patient. His actions supported an expedited air transport to an Advanced Medical Center. Velazquez also showed quick and decisive decision-making skills during a food truck fire. He assessed the external hazards and located the origin of the fire and extinguished the blaze, saving the $35,000 vehicle and nearby critical structures. Velazquez’s selfless dedication to serving his community is exhibited by volunteering over 70 hours with the Air Force Sergeants Association, Fire Prevention Week, and local outreach organizations. His ethos of hard work, yearning for improvement, and dedication to service exemplifies what it means to be a Civil Engineer and led to his selection to Senior Airman Below the Zone for the 81st Training Wing.

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 20:50
    Photo ID: 7985247
    VIRIN: 230822-F-TE524-1105
    Resolution: 477x720
    Size: 47.08 KB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

