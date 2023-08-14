Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CE 30 Under 30: SrA Austin J. Duck [Image 14 of 17]

    CE 30 Under 30: SrA Austin J. Duck

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Squadron: 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron
    Base: MacDill Air Force Base, Florida
    Nominated by: CMSgt Joseph Mueller

    SrA Austin J. Duck is recognized for his remarkable contributions and exceptional dedication. Prior to joining the Air Force as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician in 2018, Duck had already proven his skills as a hoisting engineer, working on crucial projects involving natural gas and steam turbine power plants in Texas. Since then, he has undertaken pivotal roles in various Air Force assignments, including supporting the nuclear arsenal at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, serving overseas at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, and currently deployed to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. From his outstanding pre-military work in protecting coral reefs during his studies in Israel to his recent accomplishments in coordinating EOD operations at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan, Duck's impact has been consistent and far-reaching. Duck has achieved numerous milestones throughout his military career. Notably, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, he guided a recruiting seminar that led to 41 recruits joining the Air Force and played a crucial role as an escort during a visit for the Treaty on Open Skies. Additionally, at Osan Air Base, he was instrumental in preparing PACAF's combat readiness course, creating five scenarios and ten training aids to enhance Agile Combat Employment for 50 personnel. Furthermore, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, he coordinated a Peer-2-Peer threat brief on hazardous munitions for 22 personnel and organized a grueling 24-hour bomb suit-wearing schedule during the base's POW/MIA run/walk. Recently at Al Udeid Air Base, Duck's leadership was evident as he led a robust training program, organized three AOR TDYs to support EOD disposal operations and the CENTCOM Forensic Exploitation Lab, and secured new safety standards to expand the demolition range, saving the Air Force three million dollars annually in outsourcing costs. Duck epitomizes the warrior-engineer archetype, leaving an indelible mark on the people and units with whom he has served. Seamlessly integrating his technical prowess with his warrior ethos, Duck fearlessly tackled critical assignments, including support for the Air Force's nuclear arsenal and overseas operations. Today, he continues to enhance combat readiness through innovative scenarios and training aids while ensuring safety standards protect lives and resources. His outstanding attitude has positively shaped and bolstered those around him. Duck has emerged as a shining star, embodying the finest qualities of a young warrior-engineer. His contributions have not only elevated the Air Force's capabilities but have also left a lasting legacy in the world of Civil Engineering. With profound admiration, we honor his exceptional journey and eagerly anticipate the further impact this remarkable individual will undoubtedly leave on our nation's defense and beyond.

