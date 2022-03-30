Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    196th MPAD Soldiers return from successful USEUCOM deployment; showcase U.S. military training with partners, allies

    196th MPAD Soldiers return home from overseas deployment

    Photo By Spc. Benhur Ayettey | Soldiers assigned to the 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment are greeted by loved...... read more read more

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Story by Spc. Jessica Silhavy 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Imagine being 4,300 miles away from home, family and everything you’ve known, and in a completely different country for nine consecutive months. That’s exactly what eight Soldiers from the 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Forward) did. On top of it all, they exceeded every expectation along the way.

    From May 2021 to January 2022, a forward detachment of the unit, composed of an officer in charge and a mix of seven noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Ohio Army National Guard members, traveled through Europe in support of the NATO mission Atlantic Resolve.

    During the deployment the detachment provided public affairs support to document the strong military alliance between the U.S. and its partner nations and allies. They did this by documenting training events and by creating different written and visual products that were utilized by civilian and military outlets throughout the world.

    “The information environment is ever changing, which makes public affairs always important,” said 1st Lt. Caroline Pirchner, 196th MPAD (Forward) commander/officer in charge. “Whether we are telling the story of what the U.S. Army is doing, the goals of the U.S. Army, or working with the media to help eliminate any disinformation out there in regard to the Army’s mission.”

    The 196th MPAD’s Soldiers traveled through several countries including Germany, Greece, Latvia, Poland, Ukraine and Bosnia-Herzegovina. The Soldiers gained new experiences and broadened and improved their knowledge of how to operate as skilled mass communications specialists.

    “My favorite part of the deployment is when I got to lead my own mission for the first time in Latvia, which was a really big deal to me,” said Cpl. Max Elliot, a 196th MPAD (Forward) member who was on the deployemnt. “Public affairs is important because it tells our Soldier’s story and it demonstrates the fighting capabilities of the U.S. Armed Forces overseas.”

    Throughout all the missions and countries, the eight-person team surpassed every goal and expectation when it came to producing high quality public affairs content. In total, they published over 1,000 photographs, 190 videos and 40 written articles that reached over 27 million people. They made up only 5% of the available public affairs workforce, but their team's products accounted for 24% of the U.S. Army Europe content featured on U.S. Department of Defense and Army websites and social media platforms, according to statistics provided by the unit.

    “I feel like what we did as National Guardsmen was above and beyond meeting basic standards for public affairs work,” said Sgt. 1st Class Chad Menegay, 196th MPAD (Forward) noncommissioned officer in charge. “I feel like our people pushed themselves, worked extremely hard, excelled and showed great motivation, and I am so proud of them for doing that.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 05:17
    Story ID: 417440
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 196th MPAD Soldiers return from successful USEUCOM deployment; showcase U.S. military training with partners, allies, by SPC Jessica Silhavy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    196th MPAD Soldiers return home from overseas deployment
    196th MPAD Soldiers return home from overseas deployment
    196th MPAD Soldiers return home from overseas deployment
    196th MPAD Soldiers return home from overseas deployment
    196th MPAD Soldiers return home from overseas deployment
    196th MPAD Soldiers return home from overseas deployment
    196th MPAD Soldiers return home from overseas deployment
    196th MPAD Soldiers return home from overseas deployment
    Army National Guard Public Affairs Soldier takes aim during joint exercise in Greece
    Dusk Flight Ops
    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment conducts demobilization ceremony
    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment conducts demobilization ceremony
    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment conducts demobilization ceremony
    Ohio National Guard public affairs unit deploys in support of U.S. European Command
    Brick by Brick: Father, Soldier Builds Family and Career
    3-66 AR ensure tanks are “Ready to Fight” for Atlantic Resolve
    1ID conducts nighttime live-fire during Victory Eagle
    1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Infantry Division Conducts Artillery Table XII
    Big Red One fires Abrams in Europe
    1st Combat Aviation Brigade participates in the 2021 Slovak International Air Fest
    Polish-U.S. exercise “Victory Eagle”: Capabilities Demonstration
    ‘Burts Knights’ conduct a multi-company live-fire exercise at Camp Ādaži, Latvia
    Fighting Aces conduct live-fire exercises from M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles at DPTA

    LINKS

    196th MPAD DVIDS pagehttps://www.dvidshub.net/unit/196MPAD

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ohio

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    U.S. European Command
    public affairs
    Ohio
    National Guard
    deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT