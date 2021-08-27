Big Red One fires Abrams in Europe

A gunner for 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment (1-4) "Quarterhorse," 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division fires an M1 Abrams 105mm round as part of Gunnery Table VI crew qualifications at Świętoszów, Poland, Aug. 27, 2021. The 1-4 is currently deployed to Poland in support of Atlantic Resolve. The persistent presence of armored and mechanized infantry units across Central and Eastern Europe sends a powerful message of commitment and reassurance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chad Menegay/RELEASED)

