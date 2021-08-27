Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Big Red One fires Abrams in Europe

    Big Red One fires Abrams in Europe

    ŚWIęTOSZóW, POLAND

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chad Menegay 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A gunner for 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment (1-4) "Quarterhorse," 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division fires an M1 Abrams 105mm round as part of Gunnery Table VI crew qualifications at Świętoszów, Poland, Aug. 27, 2021. The 1-4 is currently deployed to Poland in support of Atlantic Resolve. The persistent presence of armored and mechanized infantry units across Central and Eastern Europe sends a powerful message of commitment and reassurance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chad Menegay/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 04:42
    Photo ID: 6817854
    VIRIN: 210827-Z-WA652-0001
    Resolution: 4933x3289
    Size: 6.03 MB
    Location: ŚWIęTOSZóW, PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Big Red One fires Abrams in Europe, by SFC Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    abrams
    gunnery
    1ID
    Quarterhorse
    tanks in action
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    DevilBrigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT