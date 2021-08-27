A gunner for 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment (1-4) "Quarterhorse," 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division fires an M1 Abrams 105mm round as part of Gunnery Table VI crew qualifications at Świętoszów, Poland, Aug. 27, 2021. The 1-4 is currently deployed to Poland in support of Atlantic Resolve. The persistent presence of armored and mechanized infantry units across Central and Eastern Europe sends a powerful message of commitment and reassurance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chad Menegay/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 04:42
|Photo ID:
|6817854
|VIRIN:
|210827-Z-WA652-0001
|Resolution:
|4933x3289
|Size:
|6.03 MB
|Location:
|ŚWIęTOSZóW, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Big Red One fires Abrams in Europe, by SFC Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
