Staff Sgt. George Davis, assigned to the 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, embraces his wife Stacy Jan. 25, 2022, at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio. The unit returned home after a nine-month deployment in support of U.S. European Command.

Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 196th MPAD Soldiers return home from overseas deployment, by SPC Benhur Ayettey