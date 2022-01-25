196th MPAD Soldiers return home from overseas deployment

Family and friends prepare to greet returning Soldiers from the 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment Jan. 25, 2022, at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio. The unit returned home after a nine-month deployment in support of U.S. European Command.

