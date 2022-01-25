196th MPAD Soldiers return home from overseas deployment

Spc. Michael Alexander, assigned to the 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, embraces loved ones Jan. 25, 2022, at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio. The unit returned home after a nine-month deployment in support of U.S. European Command.

