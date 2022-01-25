Soldiers assigned to the 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment are greeted by loved ones Jan. 25, 2022, at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio. The unit returned home after a nine-month deployment in support of U.S. European Command.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 04:58 Photo ID: 7115772 VIRIN: 220125-Z-NU397-1952 Resolution: 4640x3222 Size: 8.72 MB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 196th MPAD Soldiers return home from overseas deployment [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Benhur Ayettey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.