A person in a dinosaur costume is among the group welcoming home Soldiers from the 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment Jan. 25, 2022, at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio. The unit returned home after a nine-month deployment in support of U.S. European Command.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 04:58
|Photo ID:
|7115779
|VIRIN:
|220125-Z-NU397-1587
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|12.42 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 196th MPAD Soldiers return home from overseas deployment [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Benhur Ayettey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ohio
