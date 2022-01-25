196th MPAD Soldiers return home from overseas deployment

-Spc. Michael Baumberger (left), a Soldier with the 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, embraces loved ones Jan. 25, 2022, at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio. The unit returned home after a nine-month deployment in support of U.S. European Command.

