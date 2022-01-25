-Spc. Michael Baumberger (left), a Soldier with the 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, embraces loved ones Jan. 25, 2022, at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio. The unit returned home after a nine-month deployment in support of U.S. European Command.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 04:58
|Photo ID:
|7115778
|VIRIN:
|220125-Z-NU397-1474
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|12.36 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 196th MPAD Soldiers return home from overseas deployment [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Benhur Ayettey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ohio
