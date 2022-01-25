Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    196th MPAD Soldiers return home from overseas deployment

    196th MPAD Soldiers return home from overseas deployment

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Spc. Benhur Ayettey 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Tommie Berry, assigned to the 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, is greeted by loved ones Jan. 25, 2022, at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio. The unit returned home after a nine-month deployment in support of U.S. European Command.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    196th MPAD Soldiers return from successful USEUCOM deployment; showcase U.S. military training with partners, allies

