138 FW Get Combat Ready at Camp Gruber

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Airmen with the 138th Fighter Wing strap in a manekin to a gurney for tactical combat casualty care training during a Combat Readiness Exercise at Camp Gruber, Okla., June 4, 2026. Subject matter experts from each career field were in charge of guiding Airmen through training that replicates real-life deployments in hostile environments. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)