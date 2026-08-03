Airmen with the 138th Fighter Wing strap in a manekin to a gurney for tactical combat casualty care training during a Combat Readiness Exercise at Camp Gruber, Okla., June 4, 2026. Subject matter experts from each career field were in charge of guiding Airmen through training that replicates real-life deployments in hostile environments. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 12:20
|Photo ID:
|9849002
|VIRIN:
|260604-F-BX562-8894
|Resolution:
|3835x2739
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 138 FW Get Combat Ready at Camp Gruber [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Addison Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.