138 FW Get Combat Ready at Camp Gruber

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Staff Sgt. Jacob Watts, 138th Medical Group aerospace medical technician, reports the condition of a simulated casualty during a Combat Readiness Exercise at Camp Gruber, Okla., June 5, 2026. Medical personnel were tasked to respond to simulated casualties during the CRE, testing their abilities to provide on field care before extracting them to safety. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)