138 FW Get Combat Ready at Camp Gruber

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Airmen with the 138th Fighter Wing bunker down under simulated shelling during a Combat Readiness Exercise at Camp Gruber, Okla., June 5, 2026. Airmen simulated working in a deployed environment, where they experienced drones, shelling, and an active shooter to give them the skills necessary to properly respond in real life scenarios. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)