138 FW Get Combat Ready at Camp Gruber

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Maj. Christopher Woody, 138th Security Forces Squadron commander, rallies Airmen during a Combat Readiness Exercise at Camp Gruber, Okla., June 5, 2026. The goal of the CRE was to simulate a deployed environment for Airmen to train and learn the necessary skills needed before being sent out. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)