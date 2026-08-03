138 FW Get Combat Ready at Camp Gruber

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Two Airmen with the 138th Fighter Wing don their protective gear at chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training during a Combat Readiness Exercise at Camp Gruber, Okla., June 4, 2026. Airmen rotated through different zones to ensure combat readiness during future missions in hostile environments. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)