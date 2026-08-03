Two Airmen with the 138th Fighter Wing don their protective gear at chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training during a Combat Readiness Exercise at Camp Gruber, Okla., June 4, 2026. Airmen rotated through different zones to ensure combat readiness during future missions in hostile environments. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 12:20
|Photo ID:
|9848978
|VIRIN:
|260604-Z-BX562-1251
|Resolution:
|3440x2752
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 138 FW Get Combat Ready at Camp Gruber [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Addison Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.