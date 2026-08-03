138 FW Get Combat Ready at Camp Gruber

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Master Sgt. Monica Cook, 138th Medical Group health systems specialist, pours simulated blood on an Airman for a tactical combat casualty care scenario during a Combat Readiness Exercise at Camp Gruber, Okla., June 5, 2026. Medical personnel were tasked to respond to simulated casualties during the CRE, testing their abilities to provide on field care before extracting them to safety. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)