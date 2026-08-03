A 138th Security Forces Squadron Airman tightens a screw on a M240 machine gun during a Combat Readiness Exercise at Camp Gruber, Okla., June 4, 2026. The goal of the CRE was to simulate a deployed environment for Airmen to train and learn the necessary skills needed before being sent out. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 12:20
|Photo ID:
|9848991
|VIRIN:
|260605-Z-BX562-1035
|Resolution:
|3909x2606
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 138 FW Get Combat Ready at Camp Gruber [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Addison Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.