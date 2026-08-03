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    138 FW Get Combat Ready at Camp Gruber [Image 6 of 9]

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    138 FW Get Combat Ready at Camp Gruber

    CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Tech Sgt. Daniel Williams, 138th Civil Engineering Squadron plumbing technician, smiles during a Combat Readiness Exercise at Camp Gruber, Okla., June 5, 2026. Airmen simulated working in a deployed environment, where they experienced drones, shelling, and an active shooter to give them the skills necessary to properly respond in real life scenarios. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 12:20
    Photo ID: 9848995
    VIRIN: 260605-Z-BX562-1641
    Resolution: 3459x2306
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 138 FW Get Combat Ready at Camp Gruber [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Addison Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    138 FW Get Combat Ready at Camp Gruber
    138 FW Get Combat Ready at Camp Gruber
    138 FW Get Combat Ready at Camp Gruber
    138 FW Get Combat Ready at Camp Gruber
    138 FW Get Combat Ready at Camp Gruber
    138 FW Get Combat Ready at Camp Gruber
    138 FW Get Combat Ready at Camp Gruber
    138 FW Get Combat Ready at Camp Gruber
    138 FW Get Combat Ready at Camp Gruber

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    oklahoma air national guard
    138 fighter wing
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