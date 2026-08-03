Tech Sgt. Daniel Williams, 138th Civil Engineering Squadron plumbing technician, smiles during a Combat Readiness Exercise at Camp Gruber, Okla., June 5, 2026. Airmen simulated working in a deployed environment, where they experienced drones, shelling, and an active shooter to give them the skills necessary to properly respond in real life scenarios. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 12:20
|Photo ID:
|9848995
|VIRIN:
|260605-Z-BX562-1641
|Resolution:
|3459x2306
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 138 FW Get Combat Ready at Camp Gruber [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Addison Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.