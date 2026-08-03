138 FW Get Combat Ready at Camp Gruber

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen with the 138th Fighter Wing listen to their Security Forces instructor during a Combat Readiness Exercise at Camp Gruber, Okla., June 4, 2026. Airmen rotated through different training zones to ensure combat readiness during future missions in hostile environments. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)