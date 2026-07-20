USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB

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From left, U.S. Army Master Sgt. Jazmani Medina, 173d Airborne Brigade first sergeant, discusses Aerial Delivery Complex improvements with U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. TJ Holland, command senior enlisted leader of U.S. European Command, during an immersion tour at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 24, 2026. The “Sky Soldiers” of the 173rd Airborne Brigade are the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapid forces to the United States European, Africa and Central Commands areas of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bailee Russell)