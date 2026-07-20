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    USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB [Image 2 of 9]

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    USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.23.2026

    Photo by Bailee Russell 

    31st Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Army Master Sgt. Jazmani Medina, 173d Airborne Brigade first sergeant, discusses Aerial Delivery Complex improvements with U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. TJ Holland, command senior enlisted leader of U.S. European Command, during an immersion tour at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 24, 2026. The “Sky Soldiers” of the 173rd Airborne Brigade are the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapid forces to the United States European, Africa and Central Commands areas of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bailee Russell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 07:30
    Photo ID: 9845871
    VIRIN: 260724-F-DA787-1731
    Resolution: 5707x3797
    Size: 6.16 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB [Image 9 of 9], by Bailee Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB
    USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB
    USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB
    USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB
    USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB
    USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB
    USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB
    USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB
    USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB

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    TAGS

    31 FW, Aviano AB, U.S. European Command, USEUCOM, 606 ACS, 173 Airborne Brigade

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