USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB

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From left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. TJ Holland, command senior enlisted leader of U.S. European Command, and U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st FW commander, pose for a group photo during an immersion tour at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 24, 2026. USEUCOM is one of 11 Unified Combatant Commands in the U.S. military, and its primary responsibility is to provide command and control of U.S. military forces in Europe to protect and defend the U.S. and its NATO Allies and partners through deterrence, peacekeeping and military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bailee Russell)