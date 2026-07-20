USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB

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From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Michael Cruz Cintron, 606th Air Control Squadron cyber operations superintendent, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. TJ Holland, command senior enlisted leader of U.S. European Command, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Dangelo Huddleston, 606th ACS weapons director, discuss 606th ACS operations during an immersion tour at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 24, 2026. Holland learned the 606th ACS is comprised of over 380 Airmen from 25 diverse Air Force specialty codes and $173M of rapidly deployable equipment, including two TPS-75 radars, long-haul communications equipment, generators, 82 tactical vehicles and a computer-based information system providing a real-time battlespace picture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bailee Russell)