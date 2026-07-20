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    USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB [Image 9 of 9]

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    USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.23.2026

    Photo by Bailee Russell 

    31st Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Michael Cruz Cintron, 606th Air Control Squadron cyber operations superintendent, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. TJ Holland, command senior enlisted leader of U.S. European Command, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Dangelo Huddleston, 606th ACS weapons director, discuss 606th ACS operations during an immersion tour at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 24, 2026. Holland learned the 606th ACS is comprised of over 380 Airmen from 25 diverse Air Force specialty codes and $173M of rapidly deployable equipment, including two TPS-75 radars, long-haul communications equipment, generators, 82 tactical vehicles and a computer-based information system providing a real-time battlespace picture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bailee Russell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 07:30
    Photo ID: 9845864
    VIRIN: 260724-F-DA787-6774
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB [Image 9 of 9], by Bailee Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB
    USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB
    USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB
    USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB
    USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB
    USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB
    USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB
    USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB
    USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB

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