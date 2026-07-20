USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB

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U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. TJ Holland, command senior enlisted leader of U.S. European Command, observes parachute packers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade during an immersion tour at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 24, 2026. The “Sky Soldiers” of the 173rd AB are the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapid forces to the United States European, Africa and Central Commands areas of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bailee Russell)