USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB

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From left, U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Beltran, bull maintenance non-commissioned officer in charge, shows U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. TJ Holland, command senior enlisted leader of U.S. European Command, an older dorm that has not yet been renovated during an immersion tour at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 24, 2026. Holland praised the success of the dorm improvement initiatives and provided insight to help solve concerns still being addressed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bailee Russell)