USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB

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From left, U.S. Army Spc. Ashanti Lea Weeks, 173d Light Support Battalion parachute packer, speaks with U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. TJ Holland, command senior enlisted leader of U.S. European Command, while evaluating Weeks’ recently renovated dorm during an immersion tour at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 24, 2026. Holland praised the success of the dorm improvement initiatives and provided insight to help solve concerns still being addressed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bailee Russell)