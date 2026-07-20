USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. TJ Holland, command senior enlisted leader of U.S. European Command, speaks with 173d Foxtrot Light Support Battalion Soldiers during an immersion tour at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 24, 2026. The “Sky Soldiers” of the 173rd Airborne Brigade are the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapid forces to the United States European, Africa and Central Commands areas of responsibility. (Courtesy)