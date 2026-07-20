USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. TJ Holland, command senior enlisted leader of U.S. European Command, speaks with U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 606th Air Control Squadron during an immersion tour at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 24, 2026. Holland spoke about the importance of the warfighter mentality and the 606th ACS’ vital role in deterring threats along the flanks of USEUCOM’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bailee Russell)