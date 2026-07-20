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    USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB [Image 7 of 9]

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    USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.23.2026

    Photo by Bailee Russell 

    31st Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. TJ Holland, command senior enlisted leader of U.S. European Command, receive a dorm renovation initiatives briefing from U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Janulis, 31st Force Support Squadron Airmen dorm leader, during an immersion tour at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 24, 2026. Holland praised the success of the dorm improvement initiatives and provided insight to help solve concerns still being addressed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bailee Russell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 07:30
    Photo ID: 9845866
    VIRIN: 260724-F-DA787-5868
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.23 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB [Image 9 of 9], by Bailee Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB
    USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB
    USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB
    USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB
    USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB
    USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB
    USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB
    USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB
    USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB

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    TAGS

    31 FW, Aviano AB, U.S. European Command, USEUCOM, 606 ACS, 173 Airborne Brigade

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