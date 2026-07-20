USEUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits Aviano AB

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From left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. TJ Holland, command senior enlisted leader of U.S. European Command, receive a dorm renovation initiatives briefing from U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Janulis, 31st Force Support Squadron Airmen dorm leader, during an immersion tour at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 24, 2026. Holland praised the success of the dorm improvement initiatives and provided insight to help solve concerns still being addressed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bailee Russell)