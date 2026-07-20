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    Spaceport of the Future Industry Day [Image 8 of 8]

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    Spaceport of the Future Industry Day

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Christopher Okula 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander (right) sits with Kathryn Kolby, U.S. Space Force Assistant Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Installations and Logistics, listens to a presentation at a Spaceport of the Future Industry Day at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 29, 2026. The event brought together government, military and industry leaders to discuss infrastructure modernization, workforce development and public-private partnerships that support Vandenberg’s continued growth as the nation’s premier West Coast spaceport for national security, civil and commercial space missions. As the Department of the Air Force and Space Launch Delta 30 transition the West Coast range into a high-capacity spaceport, these public-private collaborations serve as a critical national security effort to eliminate infrastructure bottlenecks and achieve a resilient, launch-on-demand posture to preserve the American way of life. (U.S. Space Force photo by Christopher Okula)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 19:58
    Photo ID: 9839157
    VIRIN: 260729-X-HP195-1201
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 8.14 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Spaceport of the Future Industry Day [Image 8 of 8], by Christopher Okula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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