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From left to right, Dave Rickards, Space Launch Delta 30 Plans and Programs director, U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Kyle Rowland, Spaceport Integration chief, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Carla Cimo, 30th Contracting Squadron commander, participate in a panel discussion during a Spaceport of the Future Industry Day at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 29, 2026. The panel focused on hearing directly from commercial partners to ensure the range can move at the speed of industry, eliminate developmental bottlenecks, and rapidly transform the installation to support an increasing cadence of western range launch missions. As the Department of the Air Force and Space Launch Delta 30 transition the West Coast range into a high-capacity spaceport, these public-private collaborations serve as a critical national security effort to eliminate infrastructure bottlenecks and achieve a resilient, launch-on-demand posture to preserve the American way of life. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Olya Houtsma)