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U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, greets an attendee during a Spaceport of the Future Industry Day at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 29, 2026. The event encouraged collaboration between government and industry partners to support infrastructure improvements that will expand Vandenberg’s capacity to execute future launch missions. As the Department of the Air Force and Space Launch Delta 30 transition the West Coast range into a high-capacity spaceport, these public-private collaborations serve as a critical national security effort to eliminate infrastructure bottlenecks and achieve a resilient, launch-on-demand posture to preserve the American way of life. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Olya Houtsma)